Joseph C. Huber



Warren, IN - Joseph C. Huber, 95, died November 26, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren, Indiana. Joseph was born on the family farm outside of Warren on September 12, 1925 to Guy and Lillian Huber.



After graduating from Jefferson Twp. High School in 1943, he was drafted and served 29 months in the US Navy. As a flight engineer on Navy seaplanes, he served in the Philippines, China, Korea and Japan. He was recalled during the Korean War and was stationed in Washington, D.C. as a Communications Technician.



Upon graduating from Purdue University in 1950 and marrying Willene Alexander, his interests took him to a variety of jobs and travels. He taught Vocational Agriculture, Chemistry, Biology and a few more subjects at Jackson Twp. High School. Joseph managed the family dairy farm for a few years, he sold livestock feed and was an Assistant County Agent in Clinton County. From 1958 until 1976 he worked for the US Agency for International Development with assignments in Colombia, Bolivia, Brazil, Nicaragua, Honduras, Tanzania and Haiti. Lastly, he was a Pesticide Field Investigator for the Indiana State Chemist and Seed Commissioner's Office.



He was an adventuresome person, a humanitarian, a jokester and loved to tell his life experiences to people and see their reactions. With his smile and the sparkle in his eyes, he will be much missed by his family and friends.



Joseph is survived by daughters Mary and Jane, his brother David and step-sister JoAnn, seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Willene, sons Tom and Bill and step brothers Jack, George and Perry.



Graveside services and burial with military honors will take place Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 10:00AM at Forest Hill Cemetery, Greencastle, Indiana.









