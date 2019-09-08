|
|
Joseph D. Ziegler
Goodland - Joseph D. Ziegler, 85, of Goodland, IN passed away in his home on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 12 noon. He was born February 1, 1934, in Lafayette, IN to the late John J. and Johanna O'Reily Ziegler. Joe was a graduate of the Remington High School, class of 1953, and served in the United State Army during the end of the Korean War. He was a member of the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Goodland, IN and the Holy Name Society, Knights Of Columbus, Foresters, American Legion Post #250, and the Goodland Senior Citizens. On July 12, 1958 in Goodland, IN he married Frances I. Gerhardt Ziegler, and she survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Marcia J. Machin, (husband, Tom), Avon, IN, and Michele R. Palmer, (companion, John Cook), Noblesville, IN, and two sons, Michael J. Ziegler, (wife, Kari) Orlando, FL, and Marvin J. Ziegler, (wife, Mindy), Greenwood, IN, and David Hall, a special young man, who was like a son. and a sister-in-law, Patricia Ziegler, Lafayette, IN. Grandfather of 12 and Great Grandfather of 7, preceded in death by 4 brothers, Paul E. Ziegler, James E. Ziegler, John A. Ziegler and Fr. Ambrose M. Ziegler, and a Great Grandson Colt Thomas.
Visitation will be on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN. Funeral mass will be on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Goodland, IN with Father Robert Bernotas, officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Remington, IN. with a military honor guard service. Donations may be given to the American Legion.in Joe's name.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 8, 2019