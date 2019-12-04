|
Joseph David Tyrie
Joseph David Tyrie, 42, passed away Tuesday November 12 after battling a lengthy illness. Born January 2, 1977,he was a devoted son to Sandra Tyrie whom he leaves behind. His memory will live on through his loving wife of 19 years, Danielle Tyrie, and his 2 beautiful daughters, Kristen and Dani Tyrie, all of Lafayette.
Joe was a huge fan of music, especially Guns-n-Roses. He loved Corvettes, video games, and anything electronic. His summers he loved to spend camping and canoeing with his wife and children. Joe also had a great affinity for mathematics and puzzles which he loved to share with everyone. His family and friends will always remember him for his famous one-liners and wacky sense of humor.
A memorial service is planned for December 6 ,2019 in the Chapel of Faith at the Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Friends and family may call from 5 to 7pm with services at 7pm.
Arrangements entrusted to TMG Funeral & Cremation Services, West Lafayette, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019