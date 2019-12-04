Services
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, Funeral & Cremation Services
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, Funeral & Cremation Services
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, Funeral & Cremation Services
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Tyrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph David Tyrie


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph David Tyrie Obituary
Joseph David Tyrie

Joseph David Tyrie, 42, passed away Tuesday November 12 after battling a lengthy illness. Born January 2, 1977,he was a devoted son to Sandra Tyrie whom he leaves behind. His memory will live on through his loving wife of 19 years, Danielle Tyrie, and his 2 beautiful daughters, Kristen and Dani Tyrie, all of Lafayette.

Joe was a huge fan of music, especially Guns-n-Roses. He loved Corvettes, video games, and anything electronic. His summers he loved to spend camping and canoeing with his wife and children. Joe also had a great affinity for mathematics and puzzles which he loved to share with everyone. His family and friends will always remember him for his famous one-liners and wacky sense of humor.

A memorial service is planned for December 6 ,2019 in the Chapel of Faith at the Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Friends and family may call from 5 to 7pm with services at 7pm.

Arrangements entrusted to TMG Funeral & Cremation Services, West Lafayette, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -