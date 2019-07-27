|
Joseph E. Anderson
Delphi - Joseph E. Anderson, 62, of Delphi, passed away at his home Sunday, July 21, 2019. Joe was born to the late Ralph "Dean" and Wilma Jean Robertson Anderson on June 20, 1957 in Lafayette, IN. He retired because of disability from Waste Management in Lafayette. He was a 1975 graduate of Delphi High School. Joe was a loyal, hardcore fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. On April 28, 1978 in Delphi Joe married his love, Diane L. Burge and she survives. Joe is survived by his wife of 41 years, Diane. Son: Joseph A. Anderson of Rensselaer. Three brothers: Bill, Jeff and Doug Anderson all of Delphi. Two granddaughters and several great-grandchildren. He is preceded by his parents and a son, Nick in 2018.
Joe's request was to have no service. You may visit www.wheelerfamilyfuneralhome.com or Wheeler Family Funeral Home Facebook page for condolences.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 27, 2019