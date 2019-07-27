Services
Wheeler Family Funeral Home, Baker Chapel
204 S Center St
Flora, IN 46929
(574) 967-4133
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. Anderson


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph E. Anderson Obituary
Joseph E. Anderson

Delphi - Joseph E. Anderson, 62, of Delphi, passed away at his home Sunday, July 21, 2019. Joe was born to the late Ralph "Dean" and Wilma Jean Robertson Anderson on June 20, 1957 in Lafayette, IN. He retired because of disability from Waste Management in Lafayette. He was a 1975 graduate of Delphi High School. Joe was a loyal, hardcore fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. On April 28, 1978 in Delphi Joe married his love, Diane L. Burge and she survives. Joe is survived by his wife of 41 years, Diane. Son: Joseph A. Anderson of Rensselaer. Three brothers: Bill, Jeff and Doug Anderson all of Delphi. Two granddaughters and several great-grandchildren. He is preceded by his parents and a son, Nick in 2018.

Joe's request was to have no service. You may visit www.wheelerfamilyfuneralhome.com or Wheeler Family Funeral Home Facebook page for condolences.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now