Joseph G. McMillin
Lafayette - Joseph G. McMillin, 93, a lifelong resident of Tippecanoe County, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2019.
Joseph graduated from Dayton High School in 1944 and farmed in Tippecanoe County.
His first marriage was to Betty Birge in 1948, his second marriage was to Mary Klechner in 1973, and his third marriage was to Beryl Nice who preceded him in death in 2003.
He worked for Hazelwood Farms in Romney, Purdue Ag Alumni, a Bread for 6 years, Frito-Lay for 3 years, and Purdue Union Physical Plant for 25 years before retiring in 1990. Joseph also worked part-time for Westminster Village, C&X Railroad, National Car Rental, and Lafayette Limo. He also worked the Purdue Men's Basketball games for 33 years, the Purdue Women's Basketball games for 10 years, and the Purdue Football games for 10 years.
Surviving are his 4 children, Kay Littleton of Delphi, Keith (Susan) McMillin of Pembroke Pine, FL, Kathy Emmons of Lafayette, and Kevin (Carmen) McMillin of Lafayette.
Private Burial will be in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 6, 2019