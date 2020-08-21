1/1
Joseph H. "Joe" Early
Joseph "Joe" H. Early

West Lafayette - Joseph "Joe" H. Early, 63, of West Lafayette, IN, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

He was born to the late James and Ruth (Wisenburger) Early. Joe graduated from Peru High School in 1975.

He worked as a mason for Steve Gray Masonry for over 20 years.

Joe enjoyed playing golf, going fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He was a gentle soul that will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his daughter, Ashlee (Dylan) Melling of Anderson, IN; his step-children, Shane Terrell, Shaunestte Terrell, and Alisha Terrell; his brother, James Early, and his granddaughter, Sophia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. You may leave condolences and memories of Joe online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
