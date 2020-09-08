1/1
Joseph "Tom" Ives Jr.
Joseph "Tom" Ives Jr.

Delphi - Joseph "Tom" Ives Jr. of Delphi passed away on Sept. 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Delphi. He was born on June 22, 1931, in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Joseph T. Ives Sr and Helen (Prettyman) Ives. He was a 1949 graduate of Delphi Community High School, a 1955 graduate of DePauw University and then graduated from the Indiana University School of Law in 1958.

He married Mary D. Shattuck on July 11, 1953, at Webster Groves, MO and she survives.

He served in the US Army during the Korean War era.

He began practicing Law with his father forming the Ives and Ives Law Firm in Delphi.

Tom was a recipient of 2 Sagamore of the Wabash awards.

He was a member of the Delphi American Legion and Carroll County Country Club. Tom served as Republican County Chairman for many years and was active in the Indiana State Bar Association. Tom enjoyed playing golf and refinishing furniture

Along with his wife Mary, he is survived by his children: Susan Lynch (Joe Scott) of Lafayette, Rob Ives (Carol) of Flora and Nancy Howard (Jeff) of Delphi; Grandchildren: Nate Lynch (Lea) of Tybee Island, GA, Hillary Letson (Brad) of Lafayette, and Kevin Ives (Laura) of Chesterfield, MO; 5 great grandchildren and sister, Elizabeth Thompson of Loveland, CO. He was preceded in death by daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Ives on March 23, 2000.

Mr. Ives requested cremation with burial at Masonic Cemetery in Delphi. He died from causes unrelated to COVID-19.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to any of the following: Delphi Public Library, Delphi City Parks Dept. or the Carroll County Community Foundation.

www.davidsonfh.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
