Joseph "Joe" Johnson, 86, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. at Rosewalk Village. He was born on March 11, 1934 in Everetts, KY to the late Joseph and Artie Johnson. He worked as a construction worker, and enjoyed fishing.
Surviving are three children; Joseph "Joe" Johnson of Frankfort, Alesha Gail (Rodney) Phillipi of Kankakee, IL, and Bobby Christina (Randy) Hollaway of Houston, TX, one step-son, Billy Joe Diez of Attica. Also surviving are two brothers, Claude Johnson of Delphi and Ronald Johnson of Monticello.
He is preceded in death by three sisters, Laureen Reece, Mildred Turner, Opal Dultry, and two brothers, Leonard Johnson, and Jack Johnson.
No services are scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Lafayette Pentecostal Church of God (3616 S. 9th St., Lafayette, IN 47909). Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com
