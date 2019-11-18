|
|
Joseph K. "Joe" Leinberger
Delphi - Joseph K. "Joe" Leinberger, 84, of Delphi, passed away Sunday-Nov 17, 2019 at 10:07am, surrounded by his family at his home. He was born May 13, 1935 in Monessen, PA, to the late Karl & Maria Vanoy Leinberger. His marriage was to Mildred "Mim" Meluch in Charleroi, PA, on September 8, 1956, and she survives. He was a 1953 graduate of Charleroi High School, in PA, and a U.S. Army Veteran serving from August 1953 to August 1956, a Corporal, stationed in Ft. Belvoir, VA. He worked for many years as a mechanic at International Harvester in Lafayette, the former Jackson, Lee, & Pearson John Deer Dealer (now Tri Green Tractor) in Flora, and for the former D.A. Garrison in Delphi. He also was a self employed mechanic, and farmed and raised cattle in Carroll County. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Monticello, and had sung in the church choir. He enjoyed NASCAR and Indy Car auto racing, and loved country music. He loved mechanics, and could fix or build anything that he needed on his farm, or for his many clients. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to his neighbors and farming friends, whenever the need would arise. He dearly loved his family, and enjoyed spending time with them. Surviving: wife-Mildred "Mim" Leinberger of Delphi; daughter-Mimi & John Woodhouse of Lucerne; daughter-Betty & Mike Schulz of Demorest, GA; son-Joe & Penny Leinberger of Marshall, IL; son-Bill & Mary Leinberger of Woodbury, MN; daughter-Rita & John Calloway of Carmel; daughter- Bernadette (Sister Mary Rosanna) Leinberger of Gypsum, CO; son-Alan Leinberger (Janee' Arnold) of Indianapolis; special friends-Sam & Brenda Jones; John & Trisha Davis; Doug & Stephanie Willy; Carl & Pat Holeman; and many others too numerous to mention. 9 grandsons & 5 granddaughters; 12 great grandchildren survive. Preceded in death by a inf son Robert Leinberger; brother Theodore Leinberger; sisters Mary Helzesour & Margot Leinberger; brother Herb Leinberger; Services: visitation will be Thursday from 10am until his funeral mass at 12pm at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Monticello. Monsignor Robert Sell officiating. Burial at Pleasant Run Cemetery, rural Carroll County. Memorial contributions to the St. Joseph Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325, [email protected] Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019