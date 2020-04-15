|
|
Joseph Kyle Henderson
Frankfort - Joseph Kyle Henderson, 29, of rural Frankfort, died April 11, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis, following an automobile accident. He was born September 26, 1990 to Marty & Debra (Smith) Henderson. He married Monica Jones on March 10, 2018.
Kyle was a graduate of Clinton Prairie High School, where he was active in the band and played drums. He also completed an Ivy Tech semester during high school. He was a semi-trailer mechanic/welder working for 360 Fleet Service - TKO in Lafayette, Ind. He attended the Christian Life Church, Frankfort, Ind. Kyle was an Eagle Scout, loved music, animals, and to 'mud' his Dodge & Jeeps, was a 9 year 4-H member, and also won multiple grand champions with his schnauzer Lacci. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, had a heart of gold, and lived his life helping others. He considered himself a true 'redneck', he loved to work on everyone's vehicles, including his families, there was nothing he could not build or fix. RHEC
VISITATION AND SERVICES
Family services will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Phil Jordon will officiate. Due to the current circumstances facing our Nation, this service will be live streamed at 2 p.m., Friday, April 17, 2020. To participate, follow the link on our website. Memorial donations may be made to Goodwin Funeral Home to help the family with final expenses. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
SURVIVED BY:
Wife: Monica Henderson of rural Frankfort, Parents: Marty & Debra Henderson of rural Frankfort, Twin Sons: Jordan & Benny Henderson at home, Daughter: Lexi Henderson at home, Sister: Rachel (Matt) Miller of Frankfort, Grandmother: Diana Baker of Kokomo, Grandparents: Bob & Charlotte Smith of Frankfort, In-laws: Kim & Mike Jones of Mulberry, Grandmother-in-law: Sue Jones of Mulberry, and Grandparents-in-law: Dave & Judy Clemons of Lafayette.
Flowers for Joseph Kyle Henderson
Have flowers delivered to Goodwin Funeral Home on your behalf from local flower shops.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020