Joseph Lee "Joe" Hill
1956 - 2020
Joseph "Joe" Lee Hill

Lafayette - Joseph "Joe" Lee Hill, 64, Lafayette, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Lafayette on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:06 a.m.

Joe was born in Iowa on December 22, 1956. He was the son of the late Jack M. and Ruth M. (Bryant) Hill. Joe grew up in Missouri and later moved to Kramer as a young boy. He has resided in Lafayette for the past several years.

Joe formerly worked at Harrison Steel Castings Company until becoming disabled.

Joe had attended the Christ Gospel Church in Kramer. He enjoyed playing his guitar along with playing basketball and softball with the family.

He leaves behind two daughters, Mandy (Jeremy) Townson, Attica and Hope Hill, Monticello, IN; a sister, Betty Strunk, Soddy-Daisy, TN; three grandchildren and a great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Jack "JR" Hill along with five sisters, Vicki Watterson, Virginia Trammel, Marilyn Roach, Jackie Mediate and a half-sister, Shellie Cup-Jones.

A memorial gravesite service will be held in the Highland Cemetery, Williamsport at a later date.

Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
