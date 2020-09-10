1/
Joseph P. Bratcher
1967 - 2020
Joseph P. Bratcher

Washington, DC - Joseph P. Bratcher, 53, formerly of West Lafayette passed away at home in Washington DC. He was born May 16, 1967, in Kinross, MI, to Thomas and Linda Sue (Gray) Bratcher of West Lafayette.

Joseph graduated from Harrison High School in 1985 and Ivy Tech State College. Joseph was Computer Technician in Washington DC for several years.

He was a member of Disabled American Veterans Aux. Joseph enjoyed making jewelry and collecting stamps, coins and beanie babies. Surviving along with his parents are his siblings Allen Bratcher of Veedersburg and Mary Ann (Kevin Bachelder) Bratcher of Battle Ground. Also surviving are 2 nieces, 4 nephews and his service dog Wally. A memorial service will be at a later date. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.






Published in Journal & Courier on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
800-292-0673
