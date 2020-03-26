Services
Joseph P. Murdock Obituary
Joseph P. Murdock

Delphi - Joseph P. Murdock, 72, died at 9:05am, Wed, Mar 25, 2020, at Signature Healthcare in Lafayette. He was born Aug 31, 1947 to the late William & Dorothy Ryan Murdock. His marriage was to Susan D. Porter in Indianapolis, on Dec 9, 1979, and she survives. He was a 1965 graduate of Scecina Memorial Catholic High School, Beech Grove, and received his BS in Political Science from Indiana University in 1969. He was a case worker for Vocational Rehab in Indianapolis for 20 years, retiring in 1989 due to health.

Surviving: wife-Susan D. Murdock of Delphi; stepdaughter-Natasha & Jeremy Allen of Rose Hill, MI; brother-Michael & Roberta Murdock of Pittsburgh, PA. There will be no services. Private family services will take place. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
