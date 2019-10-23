|
|
Joseph Richard Louks
Joseph Richard Louks, 76, of West Lafayette, left this world on October 1, 2019. He was born to Donald Burgess and Maxine Ruth (Kingsolver) Louks on Monday January 11, 1943 in Washington D.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Burgess and Maxine Ruth (Kingsolver) Louks, brothers Michael Louks, Bruce Louks.
He is survived by his loving wife Alice Marie (Dimmitt) Louks, daughter Rebecca Marie (husband Craig) Meyers, brothers Maurice Louks, Stephen Louks, Jeff Louks, 4 grandchildren Kelsie, Kody, Alex, Joey, and extended family and friends.
Joe graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor Science of Vocational Education with a GPA of 4.0. Joe spent most of his life as a tool maker at various companies including Texas Instruments. He accomplished all of this while suffering with Brittle Bone Disease (Osteogeneses Imperfecta.) Despite many breaks and fractures he remained a courteous and kind gentleman. He served as a Genealogy Specialist at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He has documented a family tree including over 27,000 names. Volunteering his time and talent to the community as needed.
He is missed by all who knew and loved him.
Celebration of life was held on October 4th, 2019.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 23 to Oct. 28, 2019