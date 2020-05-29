Joseph Riley
Lafayette - Joseph M. Riley, 54, of Lafayette, IN passed away Tuesday, May 19th 2020 at IU Health Arnett.
He was born March 9th, 1966 in Ft. Wayne, IN to the late Gary M. & Barbara J. Riley.
On December 9th, 2005 he married Maria Street, she survives.
He was in counter parts sales at Rowe Truck Equip. Joseph was a member of Ft. Wayne Turners. He enjoyed fishing and was a huge history buff.
Along with his wife survives: Nathaneal Krintz (step son), sister Robin Yoder and Jim (husband), brother Jon Riley and Josie (wife).
Visitation will be held from 4pm - 5pm Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Tribute will begin at 5pm. Due to the COVID19 pandemic the family request all attendees wear masks. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in Journal & Courier from May 29 to May 31, 2020.