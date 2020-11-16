Joseph W. Guinn
Lafayette - Joseph W. Guinn, 84, passed peacefully into the loving arms of his heavenly Father on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. His last breath on earth was his first breath in Heaven. The man, the myth, the legend, has left this world, but his memories will last forever.
Joe was born on November 1, 1936 to the late Lawrence and Mary (Norris) Guinn of Linden, IN. He graduated from Linden High School in 1955. Joe proudly served his country from 1956 - 1960 in the United States Navy. He loved sailing the seas where he got to see many countries. He served on the USS Dash, an ocean minesweeper.
He was employed at Fairfield Manufacturing Company and retired after 41 years in 1997.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, a sister, Shirley, and a daughter, Jolinda Ann who went to Heaven at birth.
He is survived by his siblings, Delores Paddock of Brownsburg, Linda (Whitey) Reath of Crawfordsville, and Phil (Carolyn) Guinn of Columbia, SC.
Joe married his best friend, soul mate, and the love of his life, Julia Miller of Alamo, in 1962 and she survives. He is also survived by a son, Roger (Lynn) Guinn of Burlington; and a daughter, Vickie (Jeff) Denson of Lafayette; 3 precious grandchildren that he called "a gift to him from God," Kaitlyn and Karlie Denson, and Gannon Guinn. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. Anything they were involved in was where he wanted to be, especially all of their sporting events. He was so proud of them.
Joe loved to watch all sports, he enjoyed golfing, especially in Myrtle Beach, SC and fishing with his family and friends at Lake Vermillion, MN. He loved taking family vacation with his kids and grandkids so we could be all together. Joe was a great family man, husband, father, and grandfather. The grandkids loved to call him Gpa.
He was a member of Eastside Assembly of God Church in Lafayette and served on the church board for 5 years.
Pastor Wayne McGuire will be conducting his celebration of life service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Joe's name be given to his church, Eastside Assembly of God, 6121 East 50 South, Lafayette, IN 47905.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Eastside Assembly of God, 6121 East 50 South, Lafayette, IN 47905.
Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette.
