Joseph Zink
Lafayette - Joseph Albert Zink, Jr., 64, of Lafayette passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his residence.
He was born January 22, 1956 in Lafayette to Joseph A. Zink, Sr and Marion M. (Wilson) Zink.
On July 3, 1997 he married Angel Guajardo in Lafayette and she survives.
Joseph worked construction mainly roofing and siding. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and mushroom hunting. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Surviving with his wife, Angel, are his children: Joseph Zink III (wife, Dina) of Washington, DC, James Zink, Nick (wife, Jennifer) Zink, Olivia Zink and Joel Zink, all of Lafayette; siblings: Theresa Gordon (husband, Jerry) and Alanna Paul. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Riley, Juliana, Jaslynn, Liam, Lucas and Alysiah; and cousin, Beth Bunch.
He is preceded in death by his parents and best friend Jim Dicks.
Funeral Services will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Close family and friends are welcome to visit one hour prior to the ceremony. (Current Covid-19 Practices will be enforced). Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the - .
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 22 to May 24, 2020