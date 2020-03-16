Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Shrives
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Shrives

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Shrives Obituary
Josephine Shrives

Kokomo - Josephine Shrives (Gigi Screwball), 76, passed away at 4:01 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born November 15, 1943, in Hazard,

Kentucky, to Floyd and Oma (Campbell) Napier. On September 21, 1981, she married Van Davis Shrives, and he preceded her in death on November 15, 2011.

Josephine graduated from Napier High School in 1960. She worked for General Foods and retired from there in 1989. She then went on to work as a custodian at Lafayette School Corporation and retired from there in 2006. She loved music, flowers, reading, and animals and adored her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Shannon Landberg, Felicia Landberg and Cassandra (Jeff) Cooper; grandchildren, Cassandra, Devon, Arielle, Joshua, Zachariah, and Brooke; great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Fletcher, and Alayna. Her brother, Floyd Campbell; and daughter-in-law, Robyn Williams.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gregory Landberg; brother, Dennis Campbell; and dear lifetime friend, Edith Green.

In keeping with Josephine's wishes, she will be cremated with no services planned. Shirley & Stout

Funeral Home, Kokomo, has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -