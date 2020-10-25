Josetta L. Nichols
Lafayette - Josetta L. Nichols, 41 of Lafayette passed away at 2:05 am Friday, October 23,2020 at her residence following a lengthy illness. She was born in Lafayette April 27,1979 to the late Larry Steven and Mary Margaret Cowger Edwards Sr. Her marriage was June 16, 2003 in Lafayette to Christopher Nichols and he survives. Josetta was homemaker who loved walks, rock music. She loved her historical romance and fantasy stories. She believed in fairies as well as fairytales.
She believes in giving everyone something to believe in.
Without a doubt, she loved her family dearly and wanted everyone to be happy.
She was a fighter and a survivor.
Surviving with her husband Christopher is a son Jaxton C. Nichols, two daughters Abbigail (Cody) Smith of Lafayette and Adara Nichols of Bloomington, a sister Jacqui (Joe) Davidson of Lafayette, her brothers Lester Allen Edwards and Lance Allen Edwards both of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by a brother Larry Steven Edwards Jr and Larry Steven Edwards.
Friends may call from 4 pm to 7pm in the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens on Wednesday October 28,2020. Entombment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.