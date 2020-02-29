Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josette Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josette Marie Wagner


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josette Marie Wagner Obituary
Josette Marie Wagner

Lafayette - WAGNER, Josette Marie - 86

Josette Marie Wagner, aged 86, passed peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Franciscan St. Elizabeth Hospital East surrounded by her entire family. Josette was born November 1, 1933 in Belleville-Sur-Meuse, France. She is the daughter of the late Maurice and Valerie Kler; one of seven children.

Josette was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Eugene (Gene) Wagner on April 3, 1994. They enjoyed trips south and especially liked Somerset, Kentucky.

Josette worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital (North) and Purdue University, but spent the majority of her adult life as a homemaker. She was a lifetime member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lafayette.

Josette is survived by her four daughters: Veronique LeBlanc; Eleanor Osbourn; Catherine Sollars and Carolyn (Brian) Barrett; six grandchildren: Angela (Patrick) McCool; Richard (Stephanie) Emery, Jr.; Hunter Showalter; Tiffany (Eric) Diehm; Adam Barrett; and Alex Barrett; six great grandchildren: Jackson and Nicole McCool; Cecilia and Liam Diehm, Carsyn and Reid Emery.

Josette was a strong, independent and proud woman. As a naturalized American citizen, she remained fiercely French. Family was Josette's passion and delight. She was very active and enjoyed hosting family gatherings. She loved good food, long car rides, bingo, a good laugh over coffee, "Everyone Loves Raymond", and red lipstick.

Our mother Josette sacrificed her needs for the good of her family. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons during her 86 years, among them: a family always stays together, a lady is always put together with her hair done and lipstick on, dessert is the best meal, and always say "I Love You" when saying goodbye.

Services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Simplicity Funeral Care. She will be interred at Rest

Haven Memorial Park. Memorial gifts may be sent to St. Lawrence Church. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral Care
Download Now