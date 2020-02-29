|
|
Josette Marie Wagner
Lafayette - WAGNER, Josette Marie - 86
Josette Marie Wagner, aged 86, passed peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Franciscan St. Elizabeth Hospital East surrounded by her entire family. Josette was born November 1, 1933 in Belleville-Sur-Meuse, France. She is the daughter of the late Maurice and Valerie Kler; one of seven children.
Josette was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Eugene (Gene) Wagner on April 3, 1994. They enjoyed trips south and especially liked Somerset, Kentucky.
Josette worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital (North) and Purdue University, but spent the majority of her adult life as a homemaker. She was a lifetime member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lafayette.
Josette is survived by her four daughters: Veronique LeBlanc; Eleanor Osbourn; Catherine Sollars and Carolyn (Brian) Barrett; six grandchildren: Angela (Patrick) McCool; Richard (Stephanie) Emery, Jr.; Hunter Showalter; Tiffany (Eric) Diehm; Adam Barrett; and Alex Barrett; six great grandchildren: Jackson and Nicole McCool; Cecilia and Liam Diehm, Carsyn and Reid Emery.
Josette was a strong, independent and proud woman. As a naturalized American citizen, she remained fiercely French. Family was Josette's passion and delight. She was very active and enjoyed hosting family gatherings. She loved good food, long car rides, bingo, a good laugh over coffee, "Everyone Loves Raymond", and red lipstick.
Our mother Josette sacrificed her needs for the good of her family. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons during her 86 years, among them: a family always stays together, a lady is always put together with her hair done and lipstick on, dessert is the best meal, and always say "I Love You" when saying goodbye.
Services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Simplicity Funeral Care. She will be interred at Rest
Haven Memorial Park. Memorial gifts may be sent to St. Lawrence Church. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020