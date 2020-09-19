Joshua J. Handy
Garrett - Joshua J. Handy age 33 of Garrett, IN died Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Pierceton, IN. Joshua was born December 30, 1986 in Logansport, IN to James and Diana (Crist) Handy. He married Nicole E. Goebel on June 16, 2018 in Churubusco, IN. Joshua was a factory worker at Forrest River Puma RV in Ligonier, IN.
Joshua is survived by his wife: Nicole E. Handy, Garrett, IN; mother and step -father: Diana and Tom Moore, Jamestown, IN; father and step-mother James and Lori Lynn Handy, Logansport, IN; step -father: Dave Mitchell, Lafayette, IN; daughter: Claire Marie Handy, Greenwood, IN; son: Deegan Ryder Handy, Lafayette, IN; daughter: Hailey Nikkole Goebel, Garrett, IN; daughter: Alexis Jade Goebel, Garrett, IN; brothers: James M. and Allison Handy, Rochester, IN; Matthew and Kelsey Handy, Cedar Lake, IN; Mitchell Handy, Logansport, IN; sister: Becky Mitchell, Lafayette, IN, father in-law: Denny and Amy Goebel,Garrett,IN .
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Sugar Grove Church of God - Churubusco, IN.
Services will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sugar Grove Church of God with Pastor Tim Grabel officiating.
Memorials are to Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738 to assist with expenses.
