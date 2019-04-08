Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
2400 Edgelea Dr.
Lafayette, IN
1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Lafayette - Joshua L. Thorpe, born May 20, 1977, passed away March 29, 2019 at the age of 41, surrounded by loved ones.

He leaves those to cherish his memories; his wife Christi Thorpe; children: Joshua Michael Thorpe, Cayleb Aaron Thorpe and Alexis Nichole Thorpe; a grandchild Tommy Aaron Thorpe; brother: Tommy Thorpe and Shane (Elizabeth) Thorpe; four beautiful nieces and four handsome nephews; and stepmother Linda Thorpe. He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Janice Thorpe, along with two brothers.

Josh was a loving and devoted husband, father, papaw, son, brother, uncle, cousin and nephew. He had many friends that he considered family, so many they can't all be named but will be forever cherished.

Josh is a donor hero, he was able to donate tissue that will help many people. He knew what it felt like to wait for an organ so he wanted to help as many people as he could, and that's what he did. Please register to be an organ and tissue donor, you never know what can be used to save a life.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2:00pm at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 2400 Edgelea Dr. Lafayette, IN 47909.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 8, 2019
