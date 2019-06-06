|
Joshua Nathanial Cook
Lafayette - Joshua Nathanial Cook, 42, of Lafayette, passed away Sunday evening, June 2, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in an accident.
Josh was born to Carolyn and Sonny Cook on August 15, 1976 and was a graduate of Jefferson High School in Lafayette. He lived and worked in or near Lafayette throughout his adult life and was most proud of the years he spent working as an associate with Subaru of Indiana.
Josh leaves behind his daughter, Courtney, his son, Jordan, and his grandson, Laken. He loved them dearly. He is also survived by his brothers, Bob Ebert and Chris Ebert; his sister, Tina Cook; his aunt, Jan Ralston; many other family members; and many great friends.
Above all, Josh loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and was never hesitant to share his faith and encourage those around him. He was a devoted father, supportive brother, and a loving son to his mother and father. Josh enjoyed spending time with loved ones, supporting the Raiders football team, and occasionally golfing with family and friends.
A private Celebration of Life will be held.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family simply requests your support and prayers. You may leave condolences and memories of Josh online at www.fisherfuneralchapel
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 6, 2019