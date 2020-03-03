|
|
Joshua Sterrett
Delphi - Joshua Floyd Sterrett, 39, as life-long resident of Delphi passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his residence.
He was born June 3, 1980 in Lafayette to Luther and Shirley (Boardman) Sterrett.
On May 28, 2000 he graduated with a Special Education Certificate from Twin Lakes High School. Joshua was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Delphi.
He enjoyed drawing, playing on the computer, watching movies and listening to music.
Along with his parents Luther and Shirley, he is survived by two sisters: Rachael (Tim) McClellan of Salem and Crystal (Kevin) Kiper of Crawfordsville; four nephews: Kyle, Caleb and Jacob McClellan and Philip Kiper and niece Elizabeth Anne Batta.
Visitation will be held from 3pm - 7pm Sunday March 8, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home and Tribute Center- 405 Cottage St, Delphi IN. Funeral service will be 10am Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Tribute Center with Pastor Brent Oliver officiating. Interment will follow at Pretty Prairie Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Assembly of God Church in Delphi or Riley Children's Hospital. Share memories and condolences online a www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020