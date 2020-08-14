1/1
Josie Mae "Sally" Price
Josie Mae "Sally" Price

Lafayette -

Josie M. "Sally" Price 85, of Lafayette died August 12, 2020 peacefully in her home.

She was born April 24, 1935 to the late Ittia Van Pelt and Anna Weitzel. She resided in Marshfield before moving to Lafayette. There she met and married John Price on June 24, 1958, he preceded her in death on September 18, 1974. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed.

Surviving are her daughters, Joanie Morrow (the late Harry Morrow), Mika Dorsey (the late Mark Dorsey); grandchildren, James Morrow, Kristan Southerland, Jackie (Jason) Hartwick, Mitchell Dorsey (fiancée Kailey Evans), Michelle Dorsey (fiancé Damien Hood), Sean VanPelt and Jakob VanPelt; great-grandchildren, Ben Worley (fiancée Abby Tracy), Jarrett, Megan, Cason, Ryne, and Elise; Also, 2 siblings, Naomi Jean "Pudge" Lee and Frankie Lee (Shirley) VanPelt; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Price; siblings, Josie, Pauline, Martha, Garnet, Ida Mae, William Stewart, John, Jim, Tunis, Buck, twins Marion "Sonny" and Mariam; and granddaughter, Jennifer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Sally Price family.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until time of service at 2:00 pm, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home & Crematory, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette, IN 47909.

Interment will follow at Grand View Cemetery, 1510 N. Salisbury Street, West Lafayette, IN 47906.

Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
