1/1
Jospeh Kelley
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jospeh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jospeh Kelley

Mulberry - Joseph Patrick Kelley, 38 of Lafayette passed away on July 6, 2020. He was born February 19, 1982 in Frankfort. Joseph was lover of nature, passionate about breeding his show rabbits, a gifted chef, never met a stranger and would give you anything he had because he believed that you needed it more than he. As a young man, Joseph traveled across the Unites States on foot. His favorite saying was, "You can't see the beauty of this world unless you are walking it. You have to slow down to take it all in."

He is survived by his parents, Dean and Genie Newhart and Tim Kelley; brother, Ryan Newhart of Mulberry; sister, Amie (Jade) Anthrop of Lafayette; step-sons, Damien and Dominick Martin of Lafayette; nephews, Oliver and Asher Anthrop and Bentley Newhart; niece, Lennon Anthrop; and constant companion, his dog, Fromia.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Pansy Webb, Bud and Rosie Newhart and John and Betty Kelley.

A Private family service will be held at Genda Funeral Home. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Joseph to McCormick's Creek State Park, Attn: Connie Murphy, 250 McCormick's Creek Park Road, Spencer, IN 47460.

Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Genda Funeral Home - Mulberry Chapel
204 North Glick St
Mulberry, IN 46058
765-296-3311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Genda Funeral Home - Mulberry Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved