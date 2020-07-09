Jospeh Kelley
Mulberry - Joseph Patrick Kelley, 38 of Lafayette passed away on July 6, 2020. He was born February 19, 1982 in Frankfort. Joseph was lover of nature, passionate about breeding his show rabbits, a gifted chef, never met a stranger and would give you anything he had because he believed that you needed it more than he. As a young man, Joseph traveled across the Unites States on foot. His favorite saying was, "You can't see the beauty of this world unless you are walking it. You have to slow down to take it all in."
He is survived by his parents, Dean and Genie Newhart and Tim Kelley; brother, Ryan Newhart of Mulberry; sister, Amie (Jade) Anthrop of Lafayette; step-sons, Damien and Dominick Martin of Lafayette; nephews, Oliver and Asher Anthrop and Bentley Newhart; niece, Lennon Anthrop; and constant companion, his dog, Fromia.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Pansy Webb, Bud and Rosie Newhart and John and Betty Kelley.
A Private family service will be held at Genda Funeral Home. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Joseph to McCormick's Creek State Park, Attn: Connie Murphy, 250 McCormick's Creek Park Road, Spencer, IN 47460.
Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com
