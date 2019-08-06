|
|
Joyce A. Lockard
Lafayette - Joyce A. Lowery Lockard, 83, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
She was born May 28, 1936, Lafayette to the late Claude & Dorothy McNeely Lowery.
Joyce graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School class of 1956.
Joyce was employed by Farmers Insurance as an agent and then retired in 2001. After retirement she worked at Osco Drugs located on Main Street in Lafayette.
She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan enjoyed Purdue Basketball,gardening, flowers,her beloved dog ChiChi, going to the beach and her favorite soap opera The Young And Restless. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Surviving are daughter, Vikki Lockard - Watkins (Kevin) of Frankfort, son, James (Barbara) Lockard of Lafayette, grandsons, Jesse Stiles, Jeremy Davis and great grandchildren Kyla & James Davis.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Claude "Butch" Lowery and Gene Talbert.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Wednesday August 7, 2019 Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette followed by service at 3:00pm, Rev. Michael Flowers officiating. Entombment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens West Lafayette. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Almost Home Humane Society of Lafayette, IN. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 6, 2019