Joyce A. Sichts
Joyce A. Sichts

Attica - Joyce Ann (Wineinger) Sichts, 83, Attica, passed away at the home of her son and daughter-in-law in Lafayette, with family at her side, on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Joyce was born in Danville, IL on July 15, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Lewis Richard and Emily Elizabeth (Kingery) Wineinger. Joyce was raised in Danville and later moved to Stone Bluff. She was a 1954 graduate of Veedersburg High School. She later studied at Purdue University.

Joyce worked as an administrative assistant for 17 years in the business office of the Agricultural Economics Department at Purdue University. She retired from Purdue in 1998.

Joyce was an active member of the Stone Bluff Community Church. She was a retired member of the Psi Iota Xi Sorority in Attica. She enjoyed being outside and working in the yard. As an artist, she enjoyed drawing and refinishing furniture. She was an avid reader and enjoyed camping and traveling.

Joyce married Edvins "Ed" I. Sichts on July 4, 1957 in Stone Bluff, IN. Ed preceded her in death on December 28, 2009.

Joyce leaves behind two children, Rick (Pam) Sichts, Lafayette and Cindy Faulkner (companion-Jim Baum), Attica; four grandchildren, Brandy (Mitch) Allen, Kyle (Mellisa) Sichts, Lacy (Steve) Nickels and Dusty

(Chelsea) Faulkner; eight great-grandchildren, Chase Sichts, Addison Faulkner, Ellie Faulkner, Brendan Faulkner, Hayden Allen, Harper Allen, Emily Nickels and Lucas Nickels; a special cousin, who was like a brother to Joyce, Jim (Sandy) Kingery, Veedersburg. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and her pet yorkipoo, Molly.

Friends may gather at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica on Sunday, July 19th, from 2:00 p.m. until the memorial service time at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Daneen Rodriguez officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Paws 'n Claws Animal Shelter. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
Memories & Condolences
