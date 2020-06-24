Joyce Ann Hasseld
Lafayette - Joyce Ann Hasseld, 78, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Creasy Springs Health Campus. She was an incredible woman who lived a full, joyful life.
She was born July 29, 1941, in Celina, TN, to the late Carl Cooper and Hazel (Abney) Cooper Cline. Joyce grew up in Indianapolis, IN and graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1959. On July 30, 1960, she married the love of her life, Leland R. Hasseld, at Broadway Methodist Church in Indianapolis. Joyce and Lee moved to Lafayette in 1968.
If you have ever met Joyce, you will certainly remember her. Family was the cornerstone of her life; she loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with passion. She was active in many aspects of the community including volunteering at her children and grandchildren's schools, and working as a CASA volunteer. Joyce was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and served on their school board. She was also a member of 1st Friday Stock Club, Food Junkies, Cosmo's, and volunteered for several fund raising events.
Joyce was a keen debater on a variety of topics including politics. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, was an avid reader and Neil Diamond fan, and in her younger years enjoyed waterskiing. Joyce loved to snorkel, garden and she was an amazing cook. There was never a dull moment with Joyce!
Joyce worked as a receptinist at Wabash Valley Hospital for 20 years, and was a travel agent for 8 years. She and her husband owned Hasgrow Hydroponics from 1976 to 1979.
Surviving along with her husband are three children, Rick (Anne) Hasseld of Pinckney, MI, Steven C. (Rhonda) Hasseld of Battle Ground and Laura A. (Jim) Aschenberg of Camarillo, CA, a sister, Wauneta (Gilbert) Armstrong of Vevay. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Scott (Nichole) Hasseld, Elizabeth (Nik) D'Annunzio, Cami (Evan) Nolan, Austin Hasseld, Emily Ann Josephine (Annalise Sullivan) Hollandbeck, Aaron Hollandbeck, Mary Grace (Douglas Parks Jr) Hollandbeck, and Jennifer (Shane) Landis, as well as great grandchildren, Aubrey, Autumn, Adalynn, Brielle, Brynnlee, Nash and Nora (to arrive soon).
Joyce was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ashley Aschenberg Johnson.
Due to the current COVID situation, Joyce had requested a private family service to keep everyone safe.
In leiu of flowers the family asks that you kindly consider a donation to the CASA program in Joyce's name.
Checks can be made out to: Tippecanoe County CASA, 301 Main street Lafayette, IN 47901
Please write Joyce's name in the memo section
Please leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com, it would mean the world to the family to read about your special memories of Joyce.
Published in Journal & Courier on Jun. 24, 2020.