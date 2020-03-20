Services
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
Joyce Sullivan
Delphi - Joyce Ann Sullivan went to be in a better place on 3/19/2020 at the age of 83.

She was born on September 9, 1936 to Duane and Mary Lamb in Delphi, IN. Joyce graduated from

Delphi High School in 1954 where she was a cheerleader and eventual lifelong friend to so many. On July 10, 1955 she wed her high school sweetheart Robert L. Sullivan who preceded her in death in 2000 after nearly 45 years of marriage. They went on to have four loving children that she took great pride in and loved and nurtured her whole life.

Joyce was a member of the Delphi United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and continuedto build her friendships over the years. She was a long-time member of Psi Iota Xi and helped with countless church and charity events. She enjoyed needlepoint, cross stitching, and watching the Colts along with local and college sports. But what she really excelled at the most was being a great Mother, Wife, Grandmother, and Homemaker for so many years. She truly passed on her great ability to love.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an older brother "Billy". She is survived by one sister Rebecca Schrader, 4 children - Scot Sullivan(Julie), Jon Sullivan (Susie Budreau), Keltie Domina (Joe), and David Sullivan (Leah); 11 grandchildren -Andrea, Stephanie, Natalie, Lisa, Lindsey, Kristine,Benjamin, Joseph, Emily, Victoria, and Zachary; 12 great grandchildren, and 4 nieces and nephews. Over the past several years of her life she was fortunate enough to have the love, adoration, and devotion of Donald Kelly to whom we will always be grateful.

Services will be held privately due to the ongoing worldwide Corona virus situation. In lieu of flowers please make attribute donation to the () to help end this tragic disease. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi in charge of arrangements. www.abbottfunealhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
