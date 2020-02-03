|
|
Joyce E (Northam) Hertel
Joyce E (Northam) Hertel, 72, passed away January 29th, 2020 at home after her second battle with cancer in the last 10 years. She was born in Elkhart, IN to the late Paul and Lois Northam. She is also proceeded in death by her brother, Lane. She graduated from Concord High School then Purdue University as a member of the centennial graduating class with a BS in Speech & Auditory Sciences. She did postgraduate Accounting and was a member of PMO choirs.
She married Jack Hertel (surviving) on September 12, 1969 in Ramstein, Germany. She worked in her chosen field after college then raised three surviving children, Paul, Tom and Christina. She returned to the workforce and was most recently a pharmacy technician. She was a member of the United Methodist Women's group, Church Ladies and Epsilon Sigma Alpha service sorority. She has been a member of Grace and Heritage churches and choirs and most recently a member of Brown Street United Methodist Church. She was always happy, smiling and positive. She brought joy and laughter to others. She loved to travel and had 'adopted' granddaughters abroad.
There will be celebration service at 1pm on 2/8 at Brown Street United Methodist Church at 905 Brown St., Lafayette, IN 47904
In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions can be made to Brown Street UMC, address above or (765) 742-1316.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020