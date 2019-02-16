|
Joyce E. Scowden Whitman
Pittsburg - Joyce E. Scowden Whitman, 72, of Pittsburg, died Thursday-Feb 14, 2019 at 11:45pm at Monticello Healthcare. She had been in ill health for the past 2 years battling cancer. She was born December 2, 1946 in Lafayette, to the late Chester & Jewel Napp Scowden. Her marriage was to Weldon "Red" Whitman in Pittsburg, on July 3, 1971, and he preceded her in death on November 25, 2011. She was a 1965 graduate of Delphi High School, and received her Beautician Certificate from the Indiana Beauty College in Lafayette. She worked as a stylist in Logansport and Delphi for many years. She then worked in Administration for Purdue University for 10 years. She was a member of the Living Faith Church of the Brethren, near Flora. She volunteered at St. Elizabeth Hospital for many years. She was an avid cat lover. She enjoyed reading and playing card games with her family. She loved her family so much, and enjoyed all the gatherings they would have.
Surviving: sisters-Barbara & Ken Haber of Huntington Beach, CA, Sandy Harlock of Clinton, IA; brothers-Ron & Mary Scowden, Larry & Jeanine Scowden, Bob Scowden all of Delphi. Several nieces and nephews. Lifelong guardian angel's Sharon McCormick & Brenda Wilson. A special thank you to Physiocare Hospice, nurse Samantha Yocum and staff on the awesome job they did providing care to Joyce, God bless you all.
Services: Friends may call Tuesday from 10am until her funeral service at 12pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Pastor Jeff Tomson officiating. Burial at Pretty Prairie Cemetery, Battle Ground.
Memorial contributions to the Carroll County Cancer Assoc., envelopes available at the funeral home. www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 16, 2019