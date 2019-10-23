|
|
Joyce Ellen Kerkhoff
Otterbein - Joyce Ellen Kerkhoff, 69, of Otterbein, passed away, Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was born October 3, 1950, in Lafayette, the first born of Carl & Waneta (Timmons) Wolter. Joyce was a 1968 graduate of Oxford High School. She also was a member of the last 8th grade class to graduate Pine Township School. She received her degree from Purdue University, in 1972. She formerly owned Interiors by Joyce, located on north Main Street, in Lafayette, for several years. Joyce married Steve Kerkhoff, June 18, 1972, at Barrydale Catholic Church; he survives. Together they raised six children & farmed in the Otterbein area. Joyce shared her creative talents with everyone she knew. Her handmade button bracelets adorn many friends' wrists. Joyce was an active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to garage sales, crafts & home restoration.
Surviving with her Husband, Steve, are their 6 Children, Lee, Jay (Wife, Yazmin), Lindy (Husband, Tony), Ty, Beau & Nick (Wife, Nirvana), 5 Grandchildren, Caleb, Levi, Ezra, Indiana & Navy, Sister, Jean Ann (Husband, John) Craycraft & Special Aunt, Donna Gene (Husband, Bob) Puyear & many Nieces, Nephews & Cousins.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 1 PM until the time of the Funeral Talk, at 4 PM, lead by Dean Burling, at the West Lafayette Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4111 Soldiers Home Road, West Lafayette. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Joyce's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Joyce.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019