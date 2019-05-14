|
Joyce Folk
Wolcott - Joyce Folk of Wolcott died at Indiana University Hospital in Monticello Indiana on May 9, 2019. She was born on December 29, 1924 in Lafayette to the late Robert and Mary (Dowing) Dye.
Joyce graduated from Wolcott High School in 1942. In 1946 she graduated from Purdue University where she was a Kappa Alpha Theta.
Her marriage was to Robert L. Folk on September 6,1946, he died in 2000. Joyce was involved with George D. Dye & Son, the lumberyard in Wolcott her entire life. She also taught at Gilboa and Wolcott High Schools.
Surviving is a daughter Mary Salvadore (Louis) of Wolcott. Her grandchildren are Ami Folk of Lafayette and Antonio Salvadore of Wolcott, a great-grandaughter Saige Creasy of Ambia. A son David is deceased. Also surviving is a sister Barbara Thayer of Wolcott; two sisters Jane Dye and Nancy Beck preceded her in death.
Joyce was a loyal member of Meadow Lake Presbyterian church where she served as clerk of session for many years. She was also a member of the Wolcott Community Housing Board, Wolcott Community Library, and The Wolcott Progressive Club. She was a member of Tippecanoe Country Club and the Purdue President's Council.
Memorial service will be held at Meadow Lake Church, Wolcott, Thursday, May 16 at 10:30 A.M.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 14, 2019