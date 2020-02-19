|
Joyce L. Brittingham Watterson
Rossville - Joyce L. (Holladay) Brittingham Watterson, 79, of Rossville formerly of New Haven and Lafayette, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Milner Community Health in Rossville.
She was born October 17, 1940 in Lafayette to the late Virgil S. and Myrtle A. Holladay. She was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School and continued her education at Ravenscroft Beauty School in Fort Wayne. In 1958, Joyce married Ethan Brittingham at Hope Chapel in Lafayette. He preceded her in death in July 1991. She was blessed to find love again and married Ron Watterson in July 1994, he survives.
Joyce worked as a beautician for 20 years, she then worked at Purdue University in the laundry at Wiley Hall and as a Central Supply Technician at the Purdue Veterinary Clinic until her retirement on December 21, 2006.
Joyce had many interests in life. She enjoyed sports, especially softball, dancing, and crafting. She also loved to sing and was involved in her church and all of her children's activities. She had a fondness for clowns, lighthouses, and angels and had a sweet tooth for chocolate - especially for M&M's and Hershey's. As a girl, Joyce was a member of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls and continued her Masonic affiliation as an adult as a Bethel Guardian for Job's Daughters #123 in New Haven and with the Order of Eastern Star. She was a member and Past Worthy Matron of New Haven Chapter Order of Eastern Star #593 and Dayton/Lafayette Chapter #121. She was also a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Lafayette and past member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Joyce was a past President of her local National Extension Homemakers Council. She and her friends formed a group called the "Purple Hat Girls" and they wore their hats with pride. She loved to give back to the community and volunteered at Cole Elementary School reading books to the children who all called her "Grandma Joyce." Joyce was known for being ornery and for her infectious smile. Above all else, she cherished every moment she was able to spend with her family. Joyce adored her grandchildren.
Along with her husband Ron, she is survived by her children, David (Nancy) Brittingham of Canton, OH, Susan (Daniel) McKendry of Crown Point, Becky (James) Kelley of Newcastle, WA; 2 step-children, Shannon Jordan of Charlotte, NC and Phillip (Leisa) Watterson of Lake Bruce; 8 grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan, and Kyle Brittingham, Madison (John) Binkowski, Mitchell, Daniel, and Joshua McKendry, and Jackson Jordan; 2 sisters-in-law, Marguerite Ann Shufelt of Pittsburgh, PA and Alice Holladay of Lafayette; and 16 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Myrtle Holladay; her husband, Ethan Brittingham; a brother, Paul "Doc" Holladay; and a sister, Doris Brunner.
Memorial contributions in Joyce's name may be given to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette with Chaplain Laura Penney Bade officiating.
An Eastern Star service will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park, 1200 Sagamore Parkway North, Lafayette, IN 47904.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020