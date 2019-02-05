|
Joyce Marie Gillis
Lafayette - Joyce Marie Gillis, 77, of Lafayette passed away February 3, 2019 at IU Health Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Ed Arndt and Marie (Brown) Arndt. She married Daniel J. Gillis Jr. on September 17, 1960. He preceded her in death on June 26, 1995.
In 1959 she graduated from Southwestern High School before attending Flight Attendant School in Omaha, NE. Joyce worked for Lafayette Life Insurance as a Secretary and was also Co-President of Daniel's Electric. She retired from the Indiana Veteran's Home.
Joyce was a member of First Assembly of God Church. She loved fishing, gardening and traveling. Most of all she loved spending time with her great-grandchildren and family.
She is survived by her children: Daniel J. (Donna) Gillis III of Guam and Jacqueline (Charles Leake) Gillis of Lafayette; two sisters Sharon Cadwallader of West Lafayette and Brenda (Larry) Ostermeyer of West Lafayette. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Nicole (Danny) Parmley, Joshua (Glynis) Cooper, Matthew Gillis and Shannon Gillis; and four great-grandchildren: Aidan Eavey, Quinn Parmley, Sawyer Parmley and Stiles Cooper.
Along with her husband Daniel, she is preceded in death by her father Ed Arndt.
Funeral Service will be held 2pm Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment to follow at Meadow View Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Smiles Unlimited or . Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 5, 2019