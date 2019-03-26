|
Joyce (Freeman) Marion-Setchel
Oxford -
Joyce (Freeman) Marion-Setchel, age 95 of Oxford passed away on Saturday morning March 23, 2019. She was the daughter of Lassie E. Spurlock and Enoch A. Freeman of Scottsville, Kentucky. She was born March 12, 1924.
Joyce married Eugene E. Marion in 1941 while he was a flight cadet and he passed in August of 1988. They are survived by their daughters, Dana (Don), Diana, and Sara. A son Michael (Cindy) preceded her in death. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren survive. Mom was a wonderful mother, wife, and cook. She carried on the tradition of great Southern cooking from her family. We loved coming home to fresh baked cookies or homemade bread after school.
Mother served as an administration assistant at Purdue University in the office of the Dean of Men and Dept of Engineering for many years and was Dean O.D. Roberts favorite bridge partner. Mom was a consummate seamstress, sewing many of our school clothes and prom dresses from pages we tore from magazines. She also made fabulous quilts for our family-all lovingly hand stitched with those tiny stitches. We will all miss her dearly.
Joyce later married John Setchel in Hartwell Georgia.
No services are to be held in keeping with her wishes. Memorial donations may be given in her memory to the , 50 E 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Share memories and condolences online at www.sandersfuneralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 26, 2019