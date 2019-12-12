|
Joyce Miller
Rossville - Joyce A. Miller, 84, of rural Rossville, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at her home. She was born June 20, 1935, in Clinton County, to David E. and Helen E. (Wallace) Kingery. On March 28, 1953, she married Wayne E. Miller; he preceded her in death.
In 1953, Joyce graduated from Rossville High School. She had worked as a cashier at CVS in Rossville for 20 years and was a member of Rossville Home Ec Club and of Geetingsville Presbyterian Church where she served as both elder and deacon. Joyce was an avid gardener; she picked and canned bushels of peas, green beans, and corn with her mother and sisters. She greatly enjoyed spending time outside mowing the yard, planting flowers, and picking up the sticks. Joyce will be remembered for her dedication to home and family, taking pride in cooking three meals a day.
Surviving Joyce are her sons, Jeffery L. (Diane) Miller of Cutler, Steven W. (Stacy) Miller of Rossville, and John B. Miller (companion, Kathy) of Rossville; 16 grandchildren, Vanessa Barry, Shawn Miller, Holly Knollenberg, Heather Miller, Miranda Sipe, Kristina Ragan, Mirissa Klecz, Rachel Berry, Julie Brovont, Sheila Wolff, Adrienne Niverson, Angela Chabot, Joshua Fields, Amy Fields, Justin Fields, and Amanda Clendenning; 21 great grandchildren, and one sister, Sue (Tom) Skiles.
In addition to her husband, Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, a son, Michael; and sister, Phyllis Mann.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Geetingsville Presbyterian Church from 11:30 a.m. to the start of the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Mike Lyle will officiate. Memorials in Joyce's name may be made to Geetingsville Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel with online condolences directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019