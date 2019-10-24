|
|
Mrs. Joycelyn June Herath Megel
Lumberton, NC - Mrs. Joycelyn June Herath Megel, age 90, of Lumberton, NC, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton. She was born in Newton County, IN on June 19, 1929 to the late Harold Herath and the late Gertrude Herath.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Raff; a brother, Harold Ray Herath; and a sister, Priscilla Moody.
She is survived by two sons, Larry Raff and wife Jolene of Crawfordsville, IN and Randy Raff and wife JoAn of Avon, IN; three stepdaughters: Paula Roach and husband Ron of Lumberton, NC, Karlene Sheesley of Winston-Salem, NC, and Carol Bauer of Chicago, IL; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; along with a host of other relatives.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 5:00 PM at Floyd Memorial Chapel, 809 E. 5th Street in Lumberton, NC, with Rev. David Ruth officiating.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019