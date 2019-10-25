|
|
Juanita Burnett Marchand
Lafayette - On October 22, 2019 at 6:30 pm Juanita Maye Newsum Burnett Marchand, 92, joined her Heavenly Father and all her loved ones who passed. She was born to Noble P. Newsum and Flossie L. Oldfield on January 15, 1927 in Indianapolis, Indiana but she was raised by Noble and his second wife, Floris W. Ramsey in the Homeplace community of northern Indianapolis. She spent summers as a child with her father's family in Wabash County, IL, enjoying the country life with her cousins.
She attended Carmel Clay Schools and was very active in her high school class, cheerleading and helping to publish the class Hi-Lite. Juanita graduated from Carmel High School in 1945, and remained friends with her classmates throughout the years.
She received her nursing degree from Methodist Hospital in 1948, and then married her high school sweetheart, Robert C. Burnett on October 17, 1948. Bob was tragically killed in an auto accident on June 16, 1979. She found love much later in life with Jack A. Marchand and they were married on May 5, 2005. Jack died on September 1, 2012. She had a very special relationship with Richard Cash for the past few years, both living in the same extended care facility.
Juanita worked as a registered nurse in Noblesville and Lafayette, Indiana to supplement the family income, but her family always remained top priority. She loved nursing, and remembered the terms and procedures even up into her 90's.
As the daughter of two school teachers, she had a love of books and writing for her entire life. She was involved in various book clubs, writing groups, and even submitted her short stories to different publishers. Later in life she dabbled in art, enjoying the company of other art enthusiasts.
Her early religious life was in the Methodist Church, then she and the family enjoyed the fellowship and teaching of the Society of Friends (Quakers). After moving to Lafayette, they again joined the Methodist Church. After Bob's death she attended other churches and then joined the Catholic Church later in life. Her faith was extremely important to her for her entire life and she read her Bible every day until she was not able to physically do so.
Juanita loved her faith, family and friends. She lived at The Springs for the last few years of her life and enjoyed visits from the caring employees there as well as her loving family and friends. Two life-long classmates from Carmel visited her often. She and Richard spent most of their days and evenings together, dining, watching tv and movies, taking trips with the facility, enjoying special events there, and working different word puzzle books. They were quite a team.
Juanita lived a full and long life and will be truly missed by her family and friends. The family is grateful for the loving caregivers at The Springs and St. Elizabeth Hospice.
Juanita and Bob had three children, who they called their Three K's: Kyra, Kim and Kurt. She is survived by daughter Kyra Jo Hatke (husband Mark), and son Kurt Burnett (wife Loraine). She lost her son Robert "Kim" Burnett (wife Jackie) in a plane crash on December 12, 1992. Juanita and Bob have seven grandchildren: Michelle Cummings, Shad Scott, Dana Knight, Paul Burnett, Kaisha Bloedel, Kelsey Burnett, Lynn Balderrama. She has twelve great-grandchildren and just recently welcomed in a new great-great grandchild. She is survived by one sister, Peggy Kozlovic (husband Stephen) of Indianapolis and another sister, Joan Wheeler of Indianapolis.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to a memorial service at 2:00 PM Wednesday October 30 in Rest Haven Memorial Park Chapel, Pastor Dwight Herin officiating. Private interment will follow the service. Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Service is honored to serve the Marchand family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019