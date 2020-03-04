|
|
Judith Ann Skees
Lafayette - Judith Ann Skees, 79, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Creasy Springs Health Campus. She was born March 7, 1940, in Lafayette to the late Byron and Dorothy (Goddard) Stedman.
Judy attended Lafayette Jefferson High School and on December 22, 1956, she married Howard Skees in Lafayette and he survives. Judy was an Avon Representative in the Lafayette/Buck Creek area for over 40 years. She was a member of Buck Creek United Methodist Church and enjoyed social gatherings with family and friends.
Surviving along with her husband are her children Sheryl (John) Polley of Lafayette, Shawn (James) Westerfield of Newburgh, Paul and Doug Skees both of Lafayette, 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters Shirley Johnston, Carolyn Martin and Diana (Jerry) Loy all of Lafayette. Judith was preceded in death by her brothers Byron "Don", Robert and William Stedman and a granddaughter Demonique Skees.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Rev. Dwight Monical officiating. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be made to the in Judy's memory. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020