Judith Gobel
1944 - 2020
Judith Gobel

Boswell - Judith A. Gobel, 76, of Boswell, died, Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born, September 28, 1944, in Ambia, to the late Walter & Mary (Nern) Smith. She married James L. Gobel, December 19, 1964, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, in Oxford; he died, November 8, 2001. She was a 1962 graduate of Ambia High School. Judy previously worked as a clerk at the Benton County ASCS office, retiring in 2004. She was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church & Ambia Alumni. She had previously served on the Ambia High School Dedication Committee & also served several years on the Boswell Community Ambulance Service. She enjoyed spending time with family & visiting with her friends & reading.

Judy is survived by her 2 Daughters, Misty (Todd) Hahn of Boswell; Mitzi (Terry) Biddle of Stafford, VA; 3 Sons, Todd (Tracey) Gobel of Milan; Jason (Pam) Gobel of Lafayette; & Andy (Lisa) Gobel of Greenwood; 8 Grandchildren, Maddie, Millie & Nolan Biddle; Toria & Talon Gobel; Autumn McGuire; Dalton & Griffin Gobel; Great-Grandson, Noah Truslow; Sister, Shirley (Skip) McFall; Brother, Gary (Jane) Smith. She is preceded in death by a Sister, Doris Foster & a Brother, Walter Smith, Jr.

Visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM with Mass immediately following, and Rosary at 10:45 AM, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 504 S. Michigan St., Oxford, with Father Richard Weisenberger officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Oxford. (Due to the current pandemic, please wear your masks & practice social distancing.) In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be given to Ambia Alumni Association, PO Box 1, Ambia, IN 47972 or St. Patrick Catholic Church. Shoemaker Funeral Home is assisting Judy's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Judy.




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Rosary
10:45 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
OCT
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
