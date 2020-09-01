Judith Johnson
Mulberry - Judith Ann (Groover) Herring Johnson, age 79, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020, in her home at Mulberry, Ind. She suffered from a rare cancer, plasma cell leukemia, that was diagnosed just a little more than a week before her passing. She expressed that she had been blessed during her life, and her death was meant to be. Due to the pandemic, there will be no memorial services.
Judy had been an Indiana resident her entire life-except for living in Pennsylvania during 1970-71 when she helped her husband establish his veterinary practice. She was born in Indianapolis, Ind. and lived in Lizton, Ind. as a young child. Judy lived most of her adult life in Lafayette, Ind., and moved to the Mulberry Cottages in the past seven years. Judy retired from Purdue University where she worked in the residence halls, primarily as a food service supervisor.
She cherished her friends and family, as well as her pet cat(s) throughout the years. Judy enjoyed a good book, crossword puzzles, and volunteered for the Mulberry Community events. She was the unofficial "social coordinator" for the Mulberry Cottages where she would research and plan places to visit. She would keep everyone abreast of the fun activities. She was an avid genealogist and taught a beginner's genealogy class at the Mulberry Library.
Judy graduated from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis in 1959. She graduated from Purdue University with a BS in Restaurant, Hotel, and Institutional Management in 1976 while working and raising her two children. She was a queen of resourcefulness as she still utilized the stainless-steel cookware set from her wedding, and she re-covered her existing Berne sofa four times from her original home set up.
She had a great wit and loved to help others with their challenges. Often, she would tell the tough truth that needed to be told. She loved to cook, host parties, and share recipes with others. She had a knack for decorating her living spaces on a budget, but always pulled off a designer flair. In her younger years, in every picture where there was a group of women, she was always the most beautiful - hands down. She had the most beautiful smile that will remain in our hearts.
Judy was the daughter of Genevieve "Jenny" (Glenn) Groover Barnhart and James R. Groover. Judy is survived by a son, Jeffrey K. Herring (wife, Julie) and a daughter, Sharon K. Dildine. She loved her grandchildren, Matthew E. Dildine, Sarah K. Dildine, David K. Herring (wife, Ashleigh), Marcia A. Herring, and Brian K. Herring. She also enjoyed her two great-granddaughters, Charlotte A. Herring and Kenley M. Herring.
Judy is preceded in death by her brother, John W. Groover. Additional surviving brothers include Ben A. Robinson, David O. Groover, and Michael E. Groover.
She was married to three different men until she resolved to never marry again. She was married to Ronald K. Herring (1960-1973), James E. Johnson (1975-1977 and 1982-1984), and Bruce F. Babcock (1985-1987).
Judy requested that her body be cremated. There will be a private family celebration of life to be coordinated for later this fall.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please pay an act of kindness forward.
Genda Funeral Home-Mulberry Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com
.