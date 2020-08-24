1/1
Judith K. Hale
Judith K. Hale

West Lafayette - Judith K. Hale, 74, of West Lafayette, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at her residence. Judith was born on September 27, 1945 in Lowell, IN to the late Richard T. and Wilma R. (Eggers) Farley. She was an avid reader, loved to work on crosswords, enjoyed cooking, and loved her cats.

Surviving are four children, Tammy S. (Steve) Hinote of Veedersburg, Kimberly K. Molter of Lafayette, Jeff J. (Amanda) Hale of Lafayette, Scott A. Hale of Hammond. Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren; Edward Beard, Nicole Fultz, Sara Hinote, Katie Baker, Kaleb Molter, Kyle Molter, Kayne Molter, Kole Molter, Joseph Schnepp, Karis Hale, Clark Hale, John Hale, Mallorie Hale, and four great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by one granddaughter, two great granddaughters, and one great grandson.

No services are scheduled at this time. Memorial contribution may be made to Tippecanoe County Animal Shelter. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.






Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
