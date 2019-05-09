|
Judith Kay Hopkins Frazier
Bloomington - Judith Kay Hopkins Frazier, age 77, of Bloomington, IN and Donna Texas, passed away 5:15 PM Monday, May 6, 2019 in IU Health Bloomington Hospital. She was born in Crawfordsville, November 23, 1941 daughter of the late James O. and Delores Higbee Hopkins. She formerly had been married to David E. Frazier, Jr.
Judy was raised in the Mellott/Wingate area and graduated from Richland Township High School in Newtown with the class of 1959. She had worked as a Teacher's Aide at Fountain Central High School and as a Patient Accounts Rep at Culver Hospital.
She had been active in the Newtown Order of Eastern Star, Euchre Club, Richland Home Ec Club. She enjoyed square dancing and karaoke with George in Texas. Judy enjoyed spending the winter months in Donna, Texas and summer months in Indiana.
Surviving are: a daughter; Debbie Frazier of Bloomington, two sons; Jim Frazier of Lake Holiday and Jeff (Carla) Frazier of rural Wallace. A brother; Dennie (Donna) Hopkins of Waynetown. Grandchildren: Amanda (Foo) Wolf, Jayson (Chrystal) Frazier, Dillon Frazier, Denisha (Jose Luis) Estevez Morales, Gary (Michelle) Frazier, Warren Frazier, Jessica (Evan) Smith and six great-grandchildren. Her long time companion George Smith of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada also survives. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Kathy Perigo and brother Mickey Hospkins.
Visitation hours are 5:00 - 7:00 PM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate with funeral services beginning 7:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Greg McDonald. Private family inurnment will follow in Waynetown Masonic Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Montgomery County Animal Welfare League. Visit us online at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the guest book or leave a condolence.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 9, 2019