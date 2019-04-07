|
Judith (Judy) Kay Mullett
Lafayette - Judith (Judy) Kay Mullett passed away Thursday, April 4 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born on April 20, 1941 at Home Hospital in Lafayette to Orville Warren Thayer and Beulah Lucinda Graham Thayer.
Judy worked at Mulberry Health and Retirement for several years, then later working for Ice Cream Specialties for 12 years before retiring.
She lived in Lafayette, then Mulberry for over 20 years, Kokomo and moved back to Mulberry in 2015.
Judy was married to Thomas E. Quinlisk in 1963 and later divorced in 1986. Judy then married Victor A. Mullett.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard Graham; Thomas and Victor.
Surviving are her siblings, Melvin (Lucinda) Cline and Gary Thayer; her children John (Cheryl) Ellison, Melinda Garriott, and Warren Quinlisk; her step-children Robert (Katrina) Hanchar, Kennedy (Donna) Mullett, Rick (Kaza) Green; her grandchildren Robert (Jacqueline) Kelly, Jillian Ellison, Cathryn Ellison, Caroline Ellison, Derek (Kristen) Hinchman, Brandon (Arin) Titus, Adam Garriott, Brandi Hanchar, Shawna Hanchar, Jennifer Hanchar, Amber Mullett, Jacob Mullett, Kayla Green, Katie Green and R.J. Green; and several great-grandchildren.
Judy enjoyed baking, spending time with her family, bird watching, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. No services will be held at Judy's request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Food Finders Food Bank of Lafayette.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 7, 2019