Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Crossroads Community Church
3570 S. 200 E.
Bringhurst, IN
Monticello - Judith M. Metsger, 77, of Monticello, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Digby House in Lafayette. She was born on April 19, 1941 in Frankfort, IN to the late Charles H. and Margaret L. (Mathews) Rich. Judy graduated from Frankfort High School in the class of 1959.

On October 28, 1960, she married Ronald S. Metsger in Frankfort.

Judy began working for P.R. Mallory in Frankfort before staying home to raise her family. When she returned to the workforce she went to work for Purdue University as a Seed Analyst where she retired after 28 years. Judy was a member of Crossroads Community Christian Church in Bringhurst, IN.

Judy loved shopping, working in her flower garden, reading, spending time with her daughters, and caring for her 8 pet cats. She always enjoyed a glass of Moscato or Niagara sweet wine.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald S. Metsger of Monticello; her daughters, Cynthia L. Masood of Lafayette and Julie M. (Michael) Metsger-Blanton of Brookfield, IL; her brother, Philip C. (Marilyn) Rich of North Fort Myers, FL; and her granddaughter, Madison G. Masood of Lafayette.

A Celebration of Life Luncheon for Judy will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church (3570 S. 200 E. Bringhurst, IN 46913).

Donations in Judy's memory may be made to Crossroads Community Christian Church. You may leave condolences and memories of Judy online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 3, 2019
