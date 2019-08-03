|
|
Judith Michael
West Lafayette - Judith (Redding) Michael passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, August 2, 2019. Judy is survived by her four daughters, Lana (Matt) Redman, of Thompson Station, TN, Dara Michael, Stephanie McCarty and Alyson (Jon) Sautter all of West Lafayette, IN; Also surviving are her 10 grandchildren: Michael and Matthew Riehle; Hannah, Abbie and Matthew Redman; Maren and Jenna McCarty; and Jack, Caroline and William Sautter. She also had four great-grandchildren. Four siblings; John and Gene Redding, Vicki Reid, and Loren Scalf.
Judy was born in Springfield, IL, October 19, 1940 to Ruth Arnold Myers and John L. Redding. Her parents, and younger brother Roger Redding, preceded her in death. Judy attended Clayton High School and Indiana Business School. She married Jon (Steve) Stephen Michael on September 4, 1961. They shared the next 50 years until Steve's passing in May of 2012.
Judy was the office manager at her husband's dental office for many years. She was active in the community as a member of PEO, Tri Kappa, Covenant Church and the John Purdue Club. She enjoyed cooking, reading, sewing and bowling. She also loved traveling, luncheons, gourmet and bridge clubs with her lifelong friends.
Her greatest joy was being with her family, who treasure their memories of wonderful family vacations, Christmas celebrations on Carberry Drive, helping her bake something delicious, and playing in her sunroom.
Among her favorite things to do was to watch her children and grandchildren at their sporting events and 4-H events. She was their biggest supporter and cheerleader.
Her family will remember her as a strong, generous, and kind mother and a joyful loving Grandmom. She loved her family and will be deeply missed by all.
The family would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff of Westminster Village, and Franciscan Hospice Care for their compassionate care.
A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The family will receive friends from 5pm - 7pm until the Service starts at 7pm at Hippensteel Funeral Home, 822 N. 9th Street, Lafayette, IN. There will be a private burial at Spring Vale Cemetery in Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Research & Prevention Foundation, P.O. Box 30783, Tucson, AZ 85751 alzheimersprevention.org or in honor of Judy's daughter, Stephanie, The Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, 321 Columbus Avenue, Suite 5R, Boston MA 02116, netrf.org. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 3, 2019