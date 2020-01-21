|
|
Judy Ann Panich
Carmel - Judith "Judy" Ann (Sondgerath) Panich, 76, of Carmel passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her residence.
She was born June 9, 1943 in Kentland, IN, to the late Gerald "Jerry" and Helen (Brost) Sondgerath. On April 29, 1973 she married Drago G. Panich in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2007.
Judy worked alongside her husband at his firm Drago G. Panich Architectural for 20 plus years. She enjoyed dancing, embroidery, interior decorating and most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by her siblings: Sandy Fallat (husband, Dale) of Zionsville, IN, and Cheryl Sims (husband, Tom) of Cicero, IN; sister-in-law Marlene Sondgerath of Kentland; and brother-in-law David Hoover of Westfield, IN. Judy is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews, 17 great nieces and nephews and 9 great -great nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband Drago, she is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Don, Herb (wife Betty), and Tom Sondgerath, sister Donna Hoover and nephew Tony Sondgerath.
Parting thoughts to Aunt Judy from her loving nieces and nephews, Katie, Bridget, Colleen, Erica, Amie, Peter and Ted, great nieces Elizabeth, Talia, Emily and Makena. She radiated love and warmth -always offering positivity, encouragement and a listening ear to her family. She possessed a great sense of humor. "I loved to laugh". Her laugh and her incredibly sweet, generous and loving nature brought so much joy and light. Judy had a gift of honoring those who lived before us by sharing memories at every family gathering. She preserved the past and had a tender heart for the dear next generation. We are very sad that you have passed, but we know you are happy in heaven and looking down at us with your sweet and loving eyes. Raining down your love with your tears. We all miss you very much and tell the others that we miss them too.
Private family service was held on January 18, 2020. Hippensteel Funeral Home assisted family with arrangements. Memorial Contributions may be directed to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital of Indianapolis. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020