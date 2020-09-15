1/1
Judy Cornell
1946 - 2020
Judy Cornell

West Lafayette - Judy A. Cornell, 74, of West Lafayette passed away September 15, 2020 at Franciscan East Hospital.

She was born May 27, 1946 in Lafayette to the late Arcie and Oweda (Perdue) Barnes.

On December 7, 1963 she married Larry Cornell in Lafayette and he survives.

Judy was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, crochet, quilting and help people witness God. She was a member of River City Church.

Along with her husband, Larry, she is survived by her children: Kimberly (Brian) Ellis of Houston, TX, Charles William Cornell of Battle Ground, Dan (Angie) Cornell of Battle Ground and Adam (Lisa) Cornell of Battle Ground; and siblings: Betty Nydigger of Bradenton, FL, and David Barnes of Stockwell. She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held from 9am - 10am Saturday, September 19, 2020 at River City Church. Funeral Service will begin at 10am with Reverend Rob Bradford officiating. Interment will follow at Battle Ground Cemetery. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Coronavirus/Covid-19 and will honor social distancing. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
